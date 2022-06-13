KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Monday afternoon underneath Interstate 670 in the West Bottoms.

Police say they responded to a shooting call around noon in the area of 12th Street and Genessee Street where they located a man lying underneath the overpass with gunshot wounds.

Emergency responders confirmed that the victim was dead at the scene.

Anyone who has any information regarding this homicide is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

FOX4 has a news crew at the scene and we will update this story when more information becomes available.

