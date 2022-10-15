KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday morning on East 113th street in the Ruskin Heights area.

Officers were called to the 7100 block of east 112th Street to the sounds of gunshots in the area around 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival to the area, officers were flagged down by a person in the 7000 block of East 113th Street where they located an adult male victim who was suffering from apparent trauma.

EMS responded and pronounce the victim dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. Or you can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.