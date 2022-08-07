KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near Garfield Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Garfield after 12 p.m. and found an adult male lying on a front porch of a residence.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead on the arrival.

Police say they have a person of interest in custody. Based on preliminary information there was some type of dispute amongst neighbors that led to the shooting.

However, police do not believe that there are any other suspects involved.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Unit at 234-5043. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS.

