KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that has left one man dead and another man seriously injured.

The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. near Independence Avenue and Bales Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they located to men who had been shot. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Police on scene tell FOX4 there was an altercation inside a nearby store between the two victims and multiple other people.

Detectives are currently on scene investigating and looking for evidence.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

FOX4 has a crew on scene and will continue to bring you updates on FOX4 News at 5 & 6 and here online.