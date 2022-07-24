KANSAS City, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department investigates a deadly shooting Saturday evening near Kansas Ave.

Police were called to the block of 1900 Kansas Ave on a shooting call around 10 p.m. and found an adult male inside a resident who had been shot and unresponsive.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

There is no information on any suspect information and the department is asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information please call the Homicide unit at 816-234-5043. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

