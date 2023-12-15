KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Friday night.

The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. in the area of St. John Avenue and White Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they were flagged down to a nearby residence. When officers entered the home they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Detectives are continuing to work the scene looking for evidence and witnesses.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.