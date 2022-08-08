KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Sunday evening.

Police were called to the area of 9900 block of Walnut on a shooting call just after 10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle in a parking lot where an adult male was inside who had been shot.

EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased.

There is no suspect information and the instigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. To remain anonymous, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.