KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department says a person is dead after a stabbing Saturday morning.

Investigators responded to the 3800 block of Bales Avenue around 11:53 a.m. when they found an adult male suffering from apparent trauma wounds.

EMS responded and declared the victim deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.