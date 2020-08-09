KCPD investigating double homicide after two people found shot near 47th and Sterling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a double homicide Saturday evening after two men were found shot to death.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 6 p.m. near E. 47th and Sterling. When they arrived they were flagged down by people in the area and directed to the back yard of a residence and located two men unresponsive.

Two men were found dead in the backyard of a home on E. 47th and Sterling Ave. around 6p.m. The street remains blocked off. I’ll be at on @fox4kc at 9 & 10 with more details. pic.twitter.com/zGma29nLK9 — Sharifa Jackson (@SharifaJackson) August 9, 2020

Police said both victims appeared to have been shot and they were both declared dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

Detectives are currently speaking to witnesses at this time and investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

