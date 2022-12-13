KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double homicide early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Olive Street just after midnight where the investigators found one victim outside of an apartment unit and another inside unresponsive.

Both victims died on the scene and were believed to be adult men.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

