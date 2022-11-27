KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to 38th and Garfield in regard to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two males who had been shot in front of a residence. They were unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.

A third victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The shooting is still under investigation at this time.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-235-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted to TIPS Hotline.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.