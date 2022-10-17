KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a double homicide after finding two people dead Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the area of Chestnut Circle and Holmes Road in regard to a welfare check. They received a call from relatives who said they couldn’t get in touch with their loved ones.

After entering an apartment, officers found a man and woman inside suffering from trauma. Officers are not releasing what kind of trauma the two died from at this time. They victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police currently do not know the relationship between the man and woman. KCPD has not released any identifying information about the two victims. A department spokesperson said they’re still trying to figure out what led to their deaths.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS (8477).

