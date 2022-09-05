KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Around 6:15 p.m. this evening, officers were called to the area of 16th and Oakley in regard to a double shooting.

Officers then received a second call in the 5600 block of E. 17th St.

Upon arrival to E. 17th St., officers located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The victim was then taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition. A second victim also showed up to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The first victim later died from their injuries at the hospital. The second victim is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

