KCPD investigating early Monday morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide early Monday morning.

Police were dispatched on a shooting call in the 2000 block of East 82nd Street around 12:15 a.m. Upon the arrival, officers found evidence of a crime scene outside of a residence.

Police say the victim was an adult male transported to the hospital by a private vehicle before officers’ arrival.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call the Homicide unit at 816-234-5043. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS, with up to a $25,000 reward for an arrest in this case.

