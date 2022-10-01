KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City homicide investigators were called to the scene of a deadly fire Saturday morning after KCFD found two victims.

Kansas City police say just before 5 a.m., firefighters went to an apartment fire in the area of 41st and Oak.

As firefighters entered the apartment to fight the fire, they found two victims suffering from traumatic injuries. Both victims died at the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene, as well as a bomb and arson squad to assist in the investigation.

As they work to gather evidence at the scene, they will also be working in the neighborhood looking for witnesses to help find out what led to this incident.

Investigators want to hear from you if you have information that can help them solve this case. Call detectives at (816) 234-5043. You can also call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.