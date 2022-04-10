KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department says one person is suffering from a life-threatening injury after a shooting near Union Avenue and Mulberry Street Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:14 a.m.

Upon arrival, two victims were located on the sidewalk suffering from apparent gunshot wounds where one was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and FOX4 will keep you updated when more information is available.

