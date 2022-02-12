Update: Police say the driver of the Chevrolet Malibu died late Saturday morning at an area hospital.

—

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a two-vehicle collision Friday night on Interstate 435 at Holmes Road that left one man in a life-threatening condition.

According to police, a Chevrolet Malibu was stopped in the middle westbound traffic lane of Interstate 435 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Cobalt around 11 p.m.

The driver of the Malibu, an 86-year-old man from Independence, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Cobalt refused medical treatment.