KCPD investigating fatal shooting near Euclid Ave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide near 8000 block of Euclid Ave.

Police responded to a call around 11:15 a.m. Saturday morning on a reported prowler. The call was later upgraded to a shooting call.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds behind a residence.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives have a person of interest detained. Police are not looking for any additional suspects involved at this time.

If you have any information, call the detectives at 816-234-5043. Or, if you would like to remain anonymous, you can do so by contacting the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

