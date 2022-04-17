KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department says one person died Sunday morning from their injuries after a fatal shooting Saturday night.

The incident occurred in the 4300 block of Hardesty Avenue when police responded to a shooting call.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital by EMS and was listed in critical condition.

KCPD detectives responded to the scene following the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detectives at 816-234-5043 or you can remain anonymous by calling the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

