KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night that left one person dead.

Police responded to the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. near E. 35th Street and Wayne Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found one person who had been shot and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said this is being investigating as a homicide.

The victim has not been identified and it is unknown if any suspects have been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

This marks the 105th homicide for Kansas City, Missouri in 2022.

