KCPD investigating homicide after 18-year-old dies from shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are now investigating a homicide after a man shot Wednesday died from his injuries.

Just after 5 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of E. 39th Street and S. Denton Road for a reported shooting. After arriving, witnesses said the victim had been shot by a man who fled the scene.

Family members took the victim, later identified as 18-year-old Damen Taylor, to the hospital before police arrived.

When officers got to the hospital, Taylor was suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police announced Thursday morning that the 18-year-old later died from his injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information or details about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone who has information or saw anything is asked to call KCPD’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.