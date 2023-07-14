Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 1300 block of E. 81st Terrace.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after a man was found fatally shot behind a home Friday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. police were called to the area of 81st Street and Tracy Avenue. When officers arrived they found an unresponsive adult man behind a nearby home with gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

KCPD has not yet identified the victim. Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the department, told FOX4 its unclear how long the man had been behind the home or if he is connected to the home.

Police have not released any additional information about a potential suspect or what may have led to this shooting.

Anyone who has more information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043, or submit an anonymous tip at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.