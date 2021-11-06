KCPD investigating homicide after welfare check

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to do a welfare check around 9:30 a.m. on East 47th of Terrace and Benton Blvd. Upon arrival, officers entered the apartment and found the victim unresponsive.

According to police, the party who requested a welfare check said the victim had not been at work.

The victim was identified as an adult male and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to release.



If you have any information call the Homicide unit at 234-5043. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS, with up to a $25,000 reward for an arrest in this case.