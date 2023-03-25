KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 1 p.m. officers were called to 10400 E. 43rd Street regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one adult male in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect information is currently unknown.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS Hotline that results in an arrest.