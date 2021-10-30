KCPD investigating homicide early Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide early Saturday morning.

According to release, officers first responded to the area of Troost Avenue and E 43rd Street on reports of a shots fired at around 3:00 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a crime scene several gun shell casings on the street.

Shortly after, a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds arrived to the hospital by a private vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are asking for anyone with information, call detectives at 816-234-5043. Or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 cash for information leading to an arrest in this case.

