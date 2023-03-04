KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 5 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 1300 Block of Highland regarding gunshots.

When they arrived, they located an adult male inside an apartment suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was then taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

There was said to be a disturbance at the apartment which led to the victim being shot.

There is currently no suspect information. Anybody with any information on this incident is asked to contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information sent anonymously to the TIPS Hotline that results in an arrest.