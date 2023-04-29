KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of East Missouri Avenue for welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found an adult female inside an apartment suffering from apparent trauma. She was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS which leads to an arrest in this case.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.