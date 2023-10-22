KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died after a homicide in Kansas City on Friday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to 18th & Agnes on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male down on the ground in an open field just to the east of 18th & Agnes, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation and there currently aren’t any details about what led up to the shooting or a suspect.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.