KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to 20th and Main to the south on the bridge on a cutting call.

When officers arrived, they were directed to the sidewalk on the west side of Main Street where they located an adult male victim injured and unresponsive.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told officers the victim and an unknown suspect were involve in a physical altercation on the bridge when the suspect appeared to strike the victim with an unknown object.

The victim fell to the ground and became unresponsive. The witness then called the police.

Main Street was closed after incident and the streetcar was temporarily suspended. Both are now back open.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS Hotline.