KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 5 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 2000 block of Oakley in regard to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male lying in front of a residence unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives have a person of interest still at large. They say there is not an immediate threat to the public at this time. The homicide appears to have been the result of an argument.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS which leads to an arrest in this case.