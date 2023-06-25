KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 3 a.m. Sunday, officers were on patrol in the area of 31st and Prospect when they noticed gunshots being fired at a vehicle and a person at that location.

The suspects left the scene eastbound in their vehicles after noticing the officers in the area. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Additional officers came to the area to try and find any of the suspects or vehicles but were unable to.

The victim, an adult male, died from his injuries Sunday afternoon.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

There is up to a $25,000 reward for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS Hotline.