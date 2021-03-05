Man fatally shot in front yard near 33rd and Montgall Avenue in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD says that just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Montgall Avenue on a shots fired call. While the police were on their way, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim unresponsive in the front yard of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound. EMS was called to the scene and the victim was declared dead.

Detectives are speaking with witnesses and processing evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.