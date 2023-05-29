KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 4 p.m. Monday, officers called to a house near the 3600 block of Agnes in regard to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they were met by callers who said minutes earlier an adult male shooting victim arrived at that location and he was unresponsive. People then took the victim away from the scene in a private vehicle.

The occupants of the vehicle then contacted officers near 31st and Prospect where police arranged for emergency services to respond. The victim was then transported to the hospital by emergency services.

Preliminary investigations indicate the shooting may have occurred at another unknown location. Detectives are working to gather more information on the original location.

The victim died from his injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.