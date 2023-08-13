KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 3600 block of Norton in regard to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they were summoned inside of a nearby residence where they located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency services declared the victim dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim and another adult male were inside the residence when shots were fired inside the home.

An adult male was taken into custody at the scene. There are currently no additional persons of interest.

The incident is still under investigation.