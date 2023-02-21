Kansas City police investigate a deadly shooting at East 36th Street and Wabash Avenue on Feb. 21, 2022. (Chris Shipman/FOX4 photo)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near E. 36th Street and Wabash Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting scene around 1:45 p.m. where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Life-saving measures were attempted before the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The name of the victim or suspect information has not been released at this time.

Detectives remain on the scene looking for witnesses and evidence to determine what may have led to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX4 for updates.