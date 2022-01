KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident happened near East 37th and South Benton.

Officials have not released any information on a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

This is a developing story, and FOX4 will keep you updated when more information is available.