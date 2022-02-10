KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police detectives are on the scene of a homicide Thursday night.

Officers responded to the Willow Wind Apartments at E. 40th Street and Willow Avenue on a reported disturbance with a weapon.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man inside an apartment building in the foyer suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene. His identity has not been released.

Detectives are processing the scene for evidence and looking for any witnesses.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

