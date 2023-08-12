KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 12 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 4600 block of Liberty on a reported disturbance.

While officers were en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle near the intersection of E. 47th Street and Liberty Ave.

Officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the vehicle.

Based on preliminary investigations, it is believed shots were fired from the outside of the vehicle into the victim’s vehicle, resulting in the collision.

An additional crime scene was located a short distance away where an adult male was taken into custody and believed to be the primary person of interest in this case.

Detectives are not seeking any other persons of interest at this time. Investigations are still ongoing.