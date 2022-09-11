KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Around 8:45 p.m. this evening, officers were called to the 7000 block of Jackson Ave. in regards to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located victim inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency services declared the victim dead.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline to remain anonymous at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

FOX4 will further update you as more details come along.