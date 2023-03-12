KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 8:15 p.m., officers were called to the 8300 block of Highland to the sound of shots. While they were en route, it was upgraded to a shooting call.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male shooting victim who was unresponsive.

Emergency services declared the victim dead when they got to the scene.

Investigations indicate the shooting occurred inside the residence. Detectives have detained a person of interest and are not searching for additional suspects.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

FOX4 will keep you further updated as more details come along.