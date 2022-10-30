KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 9300 block of Bales in regard to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers were led to shooting victim behind an apartment building. Emergency services arrived and declared the victim dead at the scene.

Investigations indicate that the victim was in the parking lot of a neighboring building when he had an altercation with one or more suspects that led to shots being fired and the victim being shot.

The victim was located unresponsive, next to a neighboring building. They were identified as an adult male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

There is up to a $25,000 reward for an arrest in this case.