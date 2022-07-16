KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one dead Saturday morning near Blue Ridge.

Officers were dispatched to 8200 Blue Ridge in regard to a single-vehicle crash around 10:30 a.m. As officers arrived on the scene, they saw a vehicle that was off the side of the road and had struck a tree.

As they approached the vehicle, they found an adult male driver slumped over, and he appeared to have been shot.

EMS pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Officers have located a potential crime scene at a different location nearby.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

