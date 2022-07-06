KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is on the scene of a homicide Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. near E. 40th Terrace and Vineyard Drive.
No victim or suspect has been identified at this time.
Detectives are working the scene looking for evidence and witnesses.
This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.
Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
