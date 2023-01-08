KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to TMC Lakewood in regards to a shooting.

A shooting victim arrived to the hospital by private vehicle. The victim was declared dead at the hospital.

Officers determined the shooting happened on the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

There is up to a $25,000 reward for information submitted anonymously to TIPS Hotline.

