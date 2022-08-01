KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night.

Just before 6 p.m. this evening, officers patrolling the area of 51st and Bellefontaine found one male on the ground.

As officers approached the victim, they observed he had been shot and was unresponsive. Emergency services pronounced the victim dead.

Law enforcement does not have any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or you can contact the TIPS Hotline if you wish to remain anonymous at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.

