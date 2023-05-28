The scene of a homicide investigation in a parking lot of a closed Applebee’s at Blue Ridge Crossing in Kansas City, Missouri on May 28, 2023.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with Kansas City police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday morning behind a closed Applebee’s at Blue Ridge Crossing.

KCPD says officers were called just after 8 a.m. when a driver on I-70 called 911 to report they saw someone on the ground behind the closed restaurant. The address is 4181 Sterling, there are many other stores nearby, including a Walmart and a Lowe’s.

Officers found a man with traumatic wounds, but police haven’t shared whether he was shot, stabbed or beaten, and he hasn’t been identified yet.

Sunday Morning Homicide



A male victim found deceased behind 4181 Sterling. Detectives canvassing area for information. Please contact Sgt. Slater or Sgt. Toigo at 816-234-5043 with information. @KansasCity @JacksonCountyMO @kcpolice @JCSheriffOffice pic.twitter.com/ZNFG5hRUID — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) May 28, 2023

Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened. If you know anything that will help them solve the case, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

This is a developing news story. FOX4 will update it with more details as we confirm more information.