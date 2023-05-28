KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with Kansas City police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday morning behind a closed Applebee’s at Blue Ridge Crossing.
KCPD says officers were called just after 8 a.m. when a driver on I-70 called 911 to report they saw someone on the ground behind the closed restaurant. The address is 4181 Sterling, there are many other stores nearby, including a Walmart and a Lowe’s.
Officers found a man with traumatic wounds, but police haven’t shared whether he was shot, stabbed or beaten, and he hasn’t been identified yet.
Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened. If you know anything that will help them solve the case, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.
This is a developing news story. FOX4 will update it with more details as we confirm more information.