KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An injured teenager that was brought to St. Luke’s Hospital Monday afternoon by a private vehicle has died.

His death is being investigating as a homicide at this time, according to Kansas City, Missouri police.

Police said the injured victim was brought to the hospital just before 1 p.m.

The victim was at first thought to be a shooting victim based on information from the driver. However, police said during the course of medical treatment, there was not a conclusive diagnosis of the cause of the injuries.

A short time later the victim was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Detectives, with help of the driver, are still investigating the location where the driver picked up the victim. The location where the victim was injured is still under investigation at this time as well.

Detectives are working at this time to identify the victim and contact next of kin to get a better idea of the location and what the victim was doing prior to being injured.

The cause of death remains under investigation as well.

Anyone with information they think might be helpful are asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.