KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Department is investigating a crash that occurred near 17th Street and The Paseo.

Officers were called to the area in regard to a one-vehicle collision around 10:30 p.m. Saturday evening. A white Yamaha Raptor was found flipped over in the median.

The investigators said the driver had been ejected from the vehicle and received life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

Evidence in the median shows the driver had been doing “doughnuts” and driving erratic in the median prior to the crash.

