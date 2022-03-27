KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the victim is an adult male who is suffering life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred in the block of 1800 and Hardesty Avenue around 1 p.m.

There is no additional information at this time.

