KCPD investigating overnight hit-and-run that critically injured bicyclist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a bicyclist is critically injured after an overnight hit-and-run on the Independence Avenue bridge.

Officers responded to a call around 1:12 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the bicyclist was riding eastbound in the outside lane when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle left the area. Police have not released any information about a possible suspect at this time.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

